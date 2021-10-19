Help Farm Bureau Insurance fight against hunger in The Million Meals Challenge

Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan and The Agent Charitable Fund are once again leading the charge to fight against hunger with The Million Meals Challenge.

The goal is to collect enough money to donate one million meals to families struggling with food insecurity throughout Michigan. Every dollar raised equals five meals for families fighting food insecurity.

Funds raised will support the seven regional food banks, benefiting all 83 counties in Michigan.

The Agent Charitable Fund and Farm Bureau Insurance will match donations dollar-for-dollar from their members, clients, and supporters.

The Million Meals Challenge will take place October 18-22.

To make a donation or to learn more, visit justgiving.com/campaign/millionmeals21

This segment is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.