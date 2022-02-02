Help families in need; Greater Ottawa County United Way holding ALICE Essentials Drive

Thousands of families across West Michigan have to make tough decisions on where to spend their money from week to week. They are what the Greater Ottawa County United Way describes with the acronym, ALICE, and they're holding a donation drive to help these people in the West Michigan community.

Throughout the month of February, Greater Ottawa County United Way will be collecting the following items:

Personal Hygiene

Shampoo Conditioner

Soap

Body wash Toothpaste Toothbrushes Mouthwash

Dental floss

Menstrual products (tampons, pads)

Deodorant

Razors

Shaving cream

Hairbrushes

Q-tips

Cleaning Products

Disinfectant wipes

Disinfectant spray

All-purpose cleaners

Toilet bowl cleaners

Glass cleaners

Hand sanitizer

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Paper towels

Sponges/scrubbers Gloves

Trash bags

Donations can be dropped off at Greater Ottawa County United Way, located at 115 Clover St. in Holland. Drop off dates are Wednesdays in February (2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd) from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who don't have time to shop can make a monetary donation here.

Learn more about the ALICE Essentials Drive and more at Ottawaunitedway.org or call 616-396-7811.