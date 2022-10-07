Help children get the medical treatment they need through CURE International

Parenting is a universal responsibility and honor: Mothers and fathers love their children in Uganda just as much as Michigander parents love their sons and daughters. CURE International offers parents in the United States a unique opportunity to help other parents on the other side of the world who are desperate for medical attention for their children.

CURE International operates eight no-cost child's hospitals across Africa and the Philippines, performing surgical procedures for many children who suffer from conditions such as clubfoot, cleft palate, and bowed legs. In America, babies are screened for many conditions in their infancy, and abnormalities are usually painlessly corrected. In Africa, however, conditions are often left to get worse as a child grows. This can cause significant developmental issues which can impact children not only physically, but emotionally and socially as well.

Thanks to the no-cost medical treatments CURE provides these children, they have a chance to live their life to their fullest potential.

Parents in West Michigan can help parents in West Zimbabwe by visiting CURE.org and donating to their cause.

Parents with medical training can also learn about CURE's medical trips, as well as pray for success and help share their mission with other parents.

Learn more at CURE.org, where people can be introduced to patients, learn their stories, and see their specific needs.

This segment is sponsored by CURE International.