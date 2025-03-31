Heart-healthy recipes that will make a lasting impact on your heart health

March is National Nutrition Month, and many illnesses and physical health symptoms can be prevented by changing how we eat. For example, heart disease is mostly preventable, and diet can play a large role.

Making small substitutions while cooking can have a large impact on our heart health. Carol Ritchie, a chef and volunteer at the American Heart Association- Michigan, showcases how to make Caribbean-grilled chicken Kebabs.

For more healthy substitutions, check out the American Heart Association Heart-Health Grocery List.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok