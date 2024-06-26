Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan hosting ambassador meeting on June 27

All children should grow up in a healthy home free from environmental hazards. Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan is hosting an ambassador meeting on June 27 to discuss the issues of unsafe home environments and advocate for change.

Healthy Homes is looking for community members who are interested in advocating for policy changes about lead poisoning and other home environmental hazards like mold, radon, pests, and unsafe home structures

Healthy Homes Community Ambassadors Meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1545 Buchanan Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. Dinner and childcare will be provided.

Register for the meeting at hhcwm.org/events.

