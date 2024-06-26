Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan hosting ambassador meeting on June 27

Be part of the discussion involving issues of unsafe home environments and advocate for policy changes.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 26, 2024

All children should grow up in a healthy home free from environmental hazards. Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan is hosting an ambassador meeting on June 27 to discuss the issues of unsafe home environments and advocate for change.

Healthy Homes is looking for community members who are interested in advocating for policy changes about lead poisoning and other home environmental hazards like mold, radon, pests, and unsafe home structures

Healthy Homes Community Ambassadors Meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1545 Buchanan Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. Dinner and childcare will be provided.

Register for the meeting at hhcwm.org/events.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book