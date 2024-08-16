Healing Nest of Western Michigan supports cancer patients and families through mental health

Self-care is important for everyone, but even more so for those on a cancer journey, for their caretakers, and anyone dealing with a traumatic life experience. Cost can be a barrier as well as time, but that's why the Healing Nest exists to help ease the burden on these individuals.

Healing Nest of Western Michigan will be offering a day of pampering and renewal free of charge for men and women with cancer, caretakers, and those living with grief at a special event on August 29.

Guests will enjoy a day of pampering and renewal for men & women with cancer, caretakers, and those living with grief— free of charge— treating body, mind, and spirit. Services available for this event include a hand, foot, and scalp massage, Reiki, and Yoga.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids.

Healing Nest of Western Michigan is a group of volunteers, practitioners, and professionals, who have come together to offer a day of pampering, relaxation, and renewal to help those living with cancer and grief to slow down the mental chatter, settle emotions, and help the body relax.

To learn more, or to schedule a session outside this event, visit healingnestwest.com.

