Heal your chronic neck and back pain with treatments from Total Health Chiropractic

Heal your chronic neck pain with help from Total Health Chiropractic
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 26, 2022
If you've ever tweaked your back just slightly, you're well aware of how debilitating it can be. While the pain goes away for most, others live with that pain for years with no relief.

For those who can't get rid of the chronic pain, they turn to Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic for the non-surgical, non-invasive approach to healing so they can get back to loving life again.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:

  • Back Pain
  • Neck Pain
  • Sciatica
  • Herniated and/or Bulging Discs
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special discount for new patients. Those who call Total Health will receive a $79 consultation and examination, plus the first three callers will get a hydrotherapy massage.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616)-828-0861.

