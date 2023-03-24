Head to the Merchants and Makers Bargain Market for some great deals!

Merchants and Makers return once again with another great event, but this time all these handcrafted items will be on discount at their Bargain Market on March 26.

Find handcrafted, homemade, unique, and one-of-a-kind treasures made by local artists. There will be nearly 100 local makers showcasing their handmade goods such as jewelry, paintings, baked goods, lawn art, and so much more.

The market will take place at Trillium Events in Spring Lake from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $3 for adults, and kids are free.

To see a list of vendors and future events, visit merchantsandmakers.com.