Head to Soaring Eagle properties for holiday fun in December

A festive and fun time is waiting for you in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan! Check out some of the fun themed weekends this month at Soaring Eagle Waterpark, and entertainment across the street at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Holly Jolly Dayz is happening all December long at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. On December 3 and 4, it's Frozen Weekend, complete with characters and a DJ Dance Party.

The 10th and 11th will have a hot cocoa bar, the Polar Express movie, and breakfast with Santa. Then, Baffling Bill returns on December 17 and 18 for Witner Wonderlance on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as a movie marathon.

Book your stay by callint 1-877-232-4532 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Some great concerts in December across the street at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort!

On Friday, December 3, country star Dustin Lynch takes the stage. He has steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music.

The Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies will warm things up on December 17. The group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, the Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rcok band in history.

The holiday spirit will come to life with the musical tenor talents of Jonathan Antoine's Christmasland Live on December 18. His newly released Christmasland Platinum Edition includes a magnificent selection of universally beloved Chrisrtmas Classics, promising to be a family favorite during the festive season and for years to come.

Get ready to laugh with funnyman Rodney Carrington on December 27. He is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer, and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as on eof the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past 20 years.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

