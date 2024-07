Enjoy food trucks and sunset views during Belknap Neighborhood's Tour de Food Trucks event.

Come check out the delicious offerings on the following dates:

July 25 Food Trucks:

- Street Chef Shaw

- Sanders Mobile Shop

August 22 Food Trucks:

- PizzaMI

- Los Pinches Tacos GR

- The Falafel Truck

Tour de Food Trucks will take place at Lookout Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

