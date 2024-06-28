Head to Holland and Windmill Island for summertime fun for the family

The tulips may be gone, but it's always a good time to visit Holland and the Windmill Island Gardens. Besides being a beautiful place to visit, there are events all summer long to keep the whole family engaged and entertained.

Books and Blooms - Every other Monday, June 10 - August 12

Windmill Island Gardens is joined by Herrick District Library for Books and Blooms. They'll host children's story times and activities on Mondays at 10 a.m. throughout the summer, along with other fun activities.

Chalk the Walk – Saturday, July 20

Artists of all ages are invited to visit Windmill Island Gardens and decorate walkways with chalk! Don’t have any chalk to bring from home? No problem! Chalk will be available for purchase at Visitor Services as long as supplies last.

Bark in the Park – Saturday, August 24

Celebrate your dog’s special day from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. to find all the best places in town to bring your pup! Find groomers, trainers, animal hospitals, tasty treats, accessories, and more from local organizations. Pet paw-rents can even find accessories from local creators.

Art on the Island Gala – Thursday, September 5

From 6-8 p.m. come enjoy the beauty of Windmill Island Gardens through inspired artwork created by local artists in the categories of Photography, Plein Air, and Best of the Rest. If you see a piece you love, all the artwork will be for sale!

Admission to this event is free, so come visit to enjoy amazing artwork, beautiful scenery, a cash bar with locally made beer and wine, and appetizers from local caterers!

Magic at the Mill – Friday & Saturdays December 6-21

Join a magical holiday experience on Friday and Saturday nights December 6 – 21. This ticketed event will feature a 'tulip field' of 1,000 LED blossoms dancing to holiday music creating a dazzling light and music show! The windmill and park grounds will be lit up and attractions will be open such as the carousel for children, the street organ will play holiday tunes, and the gift shops will be open for last-minute holiday shopping.

There will also be an opportunity for children to greet Sinterklaas (the Dutch predecessor of Santa Claus) along with additional snacks and beverages available for purchase. Magic at the Mill will be a family-friendly experience fun for all ages!

Windmill Island Gardens is open seven days a week through the first week of October.

See a complete schedule of events,click here.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok