Head to downtown Muskegon for a "Zombie Roast" on Oct. 29

The Social Sandbo is getting everyone into the Halloween spirit with a tasty fundraiser in downtown Muskegon at their Zombie Roast on October 29.

Dinner costs $10 a plate and includes meat, three sides, a roll, plus free entertainment. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. enjoy live music and good fun.

Plus, Lakeshore Legacy Project's Trunk or Treat will be taking place at the same time on Western Ave. So bring the kids trick or treating then swing by the Social Sandbox for some food.

Learn more on their Facebook event page.