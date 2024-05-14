Watch Now
Head out to the country for Sparta Town & Country Days on May 16-19

Posted at 12:48 PM, May 14, 2024
If you're looking for the quintessential small-town vibe and family-friendly fun, it's time to clear some space for a fun event happening in Sparta this weekend.

Sparta Town and Country Days are coming up, and there is always so much to see, do, eat, and drink! Compete in the hay bale toss competition, watch the parade, and enjoy the carnival. It's a great way to celebrate the town's history while bringing the community together.

Sparta Town & Country Days take place on May 16-19.

For a complete event schedule, visit spartachamber.com/town-country-days.

