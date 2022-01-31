HD Soap by Hilltop Designs opens physical location at Tanger Outlet

West Michigan resident Christine Weber used to make soaps out of her home as part of her small business, now she's a West Michigan maker of soaps and other cleanliness products at her new Tanger Outlet storefront.

HD Soap by Hilltop Designs sells a variety of soaps, scrubs, essential oils, balms, creams, and other items. Each item is made with pure, high-quality, vegan ingredients which are locally sourced whenever possible. Christine formulates all of the scent blends to make each one unique to HD Soap.

Everything in their shop is also handmade without machines or assembly lines. They pour, stir, and cut each item by hand with supplies people would find in their own kitchen at home.

HD Soap By Hilltop Designs takes pride in providing affordable skincare products people can afford. HD Soap can help anyone stay on budget and still be able to give unique, handmade, high-quality gifts.

HD Soap By Hilltop Designs is located at Tanger Outlet Mall in Byron Center.

Learn more by visiting hilltopdesignshd.com.