Have some spring break fun at Soaring Eagle properties

The perfect cure for cabin fever? 80 degrees and lots of water to splash around in. Soaring Eagle Waterpark in Mt. Pleasant checks all of the boxes!

Plant Flower for Spring Weekend is on March 11 and 12. There will be craft giveaways, a scavenger hunt, and a movie showing of "The Lorax."

Celebrate the Luck of the Irish on March 18 and 19. There will be craft giveaways, games, movies, and storytime with Nokomis. Make sure to check out the Family Restaurant for some top-notch Irish fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Have those spring break plans in place? It's an all-star spring break from March 25 through April 10 at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Pick from events like virtual reality racing, crystal engraving, visiting with Mario and Luigi, and more!

Go online to SoaringEagleWaterpark.com or call 877-2EAGLE2.

There are plenty of performances coming up at the casino!

Chicago will take the stage on April 9. The self-described "rock and roll band with horns" blended elements of classical music, jazz, R&B, and pop music to become a legendary band that's earned multiple awards and honors throughout the years.

Santana Blessings and Miracles Tour will take the stage on April 16. In 2018, he released his first masterclass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones: the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, "Supernatural," the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece, "Abraxas."

To get tickets to this show and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.