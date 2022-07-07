Watch Now
Have fun in downtown Lowell at the Riverwalk Festival, July 7-9

Have fun on the Flat River at the Riverwalk Festival in downtown Lowell
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 07, 2022
With nice summer weather approaching, it's the perfect time to take a drive to Lowell, Michigan to celebrate the Riverwalk Festival!

The Riverwalk Festival will be filled with all kinds of fun events and activities, including live music, a kids zone, the annual Ducky Derby, a prize raffle, and more.

There will also be a blood drive, a flea market, and a car show.

The Riverwalk Festival will take place July 7-9 throughout Downtown Historic Lowell along the Flat River.

See a complete event schedule at riverwalkfestival.org.

