Have fun in downtown Lowell at the Riverwalk Festival, July 7-9

With nice summer weather approaching, it's the perfect time to take a drive to Lowell, Michigan to celebrate the Riverwalk Festival!

The Riverwalk Festival will be filled with all kinds of fun events and activities, including live music, a kids zone, the annual Ducky Derby, a prize raffle, and more.

There will also be a blood drive, a flea market, and a car show.

The Riverwalk Festival will take place July 7-9 throughout Downtown Historic Lowell along the Flat River.

See a complete event schedule at riverwalkfestival.org.