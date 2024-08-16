Have a say what happens in the Grand Rapids Community Master Plan now through Oct. 16

Community are always changing, evolving, and in the case of Grand Rapids, growing. Over the last four years, the city has worked with the community to develop a master plan called "Bridge To Our Future." However, the people who live and work in Grand Rapids still have a chance to weigh in on how the future might look.

A CMP can address topical concepts related to land use such as equity, housing, environmental justice, and economic development. The last plan is from 2002.

Comments for the Grand Rapids Community Master Plan will be accepted now through October 16 through the following methods:



Email: planning@grcity.us

Online form: bridgetoourfuture.com

Mail: City of Grand Rapids Planning Department, 1120 Monroe NW, 3rd Floor, Grand Rapids, 49503

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok