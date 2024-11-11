Has Heart Coffee celebrates veterans through coffee and art collaborations

On Veterans Day, one day is set aside to recognize and honor the brave men and women who were called to serve our country. But one day isn't enough, and there is a place in Grand Rapids where the mission is all about supporting veterans and helping them share their stories through art and coffee.

In 2010, Michael Hyacinthe, an 8-year U.S. Navy veteran, and Tyler Way, an artist/designer, met over coffee in Grand Rapids, MI, and realized the need to connect their two worlds. Realizing the disconnect between their two worlds, [HAS HEART] was born.

Opening one year ago on Veterans Day, [HAS HEART] creates connections through art and coffee, serving ethically sourced coffee roasted locally by Madcap Coffee. They also serve hot chocolate, tea, fresh baked goods by Field & Fire, and more.

Each purchase is used to support a variety of programs to assist veterans in the West Michigan area.

Has Heart is in Veterans Memorial Park across the street from the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok