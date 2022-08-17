Harvest Health Foods celebrates 70 years of serving healthy foods and suppliments

Harvest Health Foods is the perfect place to go for people who have a goal to eat or serve wholesome, nutritious foods. For the past 70 years, they've offered organic produce gluten, dairy, nut-free foods, supplements, and anything else to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Now they want to celebrate their three generations of family-owned business by hosting a Health Fair.

The Health Fair will be held on September 22 at the Cascade Harvest Health Foods. From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be a chance to try free samples of their products, giveaways, and more. Plus at 6 p.m. there will be a fun run/walk starting at 6 p.m.

They will also be hosting a seminar called Healthy Gut, Healthy You on September 14 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by Amber Lynn Vitale, a Garden of Life National Educator and Certified Nutritionist, explaining the relationship between the soil, your gut, and your health. The event will be held at Harvest Health Foods in Hudsonville.

RSVP by calling the store or clicking here to register.

Harvest Health Foods has three locations:

1944 Eastern Ave., Grand Rapids



6807 Cascade Rd, Grand Rapids



4150 32nd Ave., Hudsonville

To learn more, visit harvesthealthfoods.com.

This segment is sponsored by Harvest Health Foods.