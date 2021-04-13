Watch
Harrison Chiropractic uses latest cleaning technology to keep staff and customers safe from COVID-19

Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 13, 2021
Some people, especially when the pandemic first started, were hesitant about going to the doctor or chiropractor. At Harrison Chiropractic, they are using the latest technology to protect patients and staff.

Harrison Chiropractic uses technology that helps fight viruses like COVID-19 bacteria, mold allergies, and more. It sends out a supercharged molecule into the air, destroys the bad bacteria, and it makes the air pure and germ-free all day long.

Harrison Chiropractic is located at 2870 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling (616)-363-0902 or visit harrisonchiro.com.

