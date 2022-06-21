Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Harmony Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary

Join them for their parking lot party on June 25
Videos
Come celebrate Harmony Brewing Company's 10th anniversary
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 10:40:31-04

Right on the corner of Lake and Wealthy Street in Eastown Grand Rapids stands one of the area's most popular breweries. They'll be celebrating 10 years of serving Grand Rapids, and everyone is invited to their Parking Lot Party on June 25.

Harmony Brewing Company's 10th-anniversary parking lot party will take place on June 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature a beer tent, food, plus live music from Big Timmy and the Heavy Chevys, Valentiger, and Wicker Basket.

To learn more, visit harmonybeer.com or call 616-233-0063.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News