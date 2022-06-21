Harmony Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary

Right on the corner of Lake and Wealthy Street in Eastown Grand Rapids stands one of the area's most popular breweries. They'll be celebrating 10 years of serving Grand Rapids, and everyone is invited to their Parking Lot Party on June 25.

Harmony Brewing Company's 10th-anniversary parking lot party will take place on June 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature a beer tent, food, plus live music from Big Timmy and the Heavy Chevys, Valentiger, and Wicker Basket.

To learn more, visit harmonybeer.com or call 616-233-0063.