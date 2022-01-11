Harlem Globetrotters return to the court with basketball hijinks and goodwill

There's a basketball game that highlights incredible athletic skills and trick shots combined with a family-friendly comedy show, and it's been happening for nearly 100 years! The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to the court with a whole new experience, plus there are acts of goodwill along with their showmanship this year.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix got to talk with Harlem Globetrotter, Flip White, to talk about the shenanigans and kindness coming to the court this season in their all-new Spread Game Tour.

The Globetrotters are pioneers and innovators in basketball, showing off their skills with spins that defy gravity, high-flying dunks, and new on-cour characters that'll energize the action and spread laughter throughout the crowd.

The Trotters have been putting in work and they're coming to Spread Game. The all-new Spread Game Tour is an unforgettable experience, "spreading game" with the tiniest speck of light, laughter, and love through acts of kindness on and off the court.

Plus after the game, fans can meet their favorite players to get pictures, autographs, and even shoot some baskets.

The Globetrotters will be at the Van Andel Arena on January 23 at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, and to learn more, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.