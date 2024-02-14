Happy Valentine's Day! Celebrate with the whole family at Soaring Eagle

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

While the weather outside is still chilly and cloudy, get some much-needed relief and warm up at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel. Here are a couple of deals they've got going on.

Snow Much Fun Package

First up, have a snowball at Soaring Eagle Properties with their Snow Much Fun room package. Book a room at The Retreat or The Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and get $50 of premium play for up to two adults that you can use at the Soaring Eagle Casino. When you book at the water park, all the guests get waterpark passes as well. This offer is valid Sundays through Thursdays only.

Valentine's Dinner

Skip the cooking and treat your Valentine to the special menu at The Family Restaurant this week. Available daily from 5 p.m. to close, February 14-17. Food items include chicken cordon bleu soup, and bruschetta for the appetizer, and the entrees are creamy chicken marsala or red wine braised short ribs. Call 989-817-4806 to reserve your table today.

Eat Great Food Festival

Also, enjoy amazing cuisine from some of the greatest culinary destinations across the Great Lakes Bay region. Up to 8 guests can get comfy in their private igloo to dine on a multi-course meal. This event is only available from February 23rd and 24th. Tickets start at $800 per igloo reservation. Book your reservation today at eatgreatfoodfestival.com.

Snow Days at the Waterpark

Even more reason to wish for a snow day! If your school is closed because of weather, and it's safe enough to drive, treat the kids to a day at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for only $10 per person. Kids 3 and under are free. Snow passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They recommend calling ahead to check availability and to reserve your passes call 989-817-4801.

BOGO Waterpark Passes

It's "BOGO" full day passes. Purchase one full-day pass and get one free. This deal will run now through March 15, Monday through Friday. Some exclusions may apply. Call 989-817-4801 to reserve your passes today.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party

If someone has a special birthday coming up, why not make it a splash with Soaring Eagles' Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party. You'll get all-day access in a private cabana plus waterpark passes for you and up to 8 guests. Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with 8 bottles of water and a dozen cupcakes. Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Parties start at $299. For more information, if you have questions or to book a Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party, call 989-817-4825 to speak with a party planning specialist.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.