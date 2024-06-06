Happy Hour for Hope, a fundraiser for New Day Foundation, takes place on June 6

When someone is diagnosed with cancer, the impact isn't just physical and emotional. Paying for healthcare, the loss of work, transportation, and more can be debilitating to not just the patient, but the patient's family. The New Day Foundation wants to raise funds to lift the burden off these families by hosting the fundraiser, Happy Hour For Hope.

New Day Foundation for Families hosts an annual Happy Hour for Hope networking event and fundraiser to help provide financial assistance and emotional support to West Michigan families impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

Enjoy live music, hearty appetizers, and an open bar while mingling with other supporters of the cancer community. Singer/songwriter Ryan Lynch, a guitarist from Ann Arbor, will perform live songs from his debut album “Stages,” and other classic rock, pop, and folk tunes.

The event will also feature guest speaker Kristie Hollingsworth, COO of Developing Dreams, where she will share her experience as a cancer survivor.

The fundraiser will take place on June 6 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at CityFlatsHotel in Grand Rapids.

Happy Hour for Hope tickets are $85 each and may be purchased online or at the door, based on availability. Each ticket also includes one facial image upload to the ArtPrize + New Day Digital Animation 2024 ArtPrize exhibit.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok