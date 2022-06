Happy Father's Day! Spend it with dad at Soaring Eagle properties

Summer has officially begun! You're probably trying to think of ways how to spend your vacation. Well whether it rains or shines, Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

Looking for someplace special to spend Father's Day? Head to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for Father's Day Weekend. The kids can make a card for dad, take part in a scavenger hunt, and have storytime with Nokomis. Don't forget there's also a movie night each night. Friday will show "Game Plan," and Saturday will play "Despicable Me."

Then the following weekend, it's time for a party! Join the waterpark and hotel for a Pirate Party on June 24 and 25. Make yourself a pirate hat or a paper doll pirate, then you can act like a pirate by sweeping the deck or digging for treasure. Then there will be story time with Nokomis and movie night with "The Pirates of the Caribbean."

You can still purchase tickets to see comedian Bill Maher at Soaring Eagle Casino on June 18. For more than 25 years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "politically incorrect" and for the last 19 years on HBO's "Real Time." Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs has garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Tickets start at $54.

It's the Mixtape Tour with New Kids on the Block! They're bringing along some friends to the Soaring Eagle Casino Outdoor Stage on June 23! New kids on the block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. The tour will feature their most popular hits like "You Got It", "Cover Girl" and "I'll Be Loving You." They'll be joined by Salt-N-Peppa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue. Get your tickets now for just $50.

One of the world's top comedians is coming to Soaring Eagle's Entertainment Hall, Chris Rock! On June 25, watch this multi-talented award-winning comedian display his talents live as he brings his stand-up comedy to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort for one night only on his Ego Death World Tour. Rock has been making people laugh since he first started performing in the 80s. He gained popularity when he joined the cast of SNL in the 90s, and the rest is history.

Journey will be bringing their Freedom Tour will be in Mount Pleasant on August 5. They'll be playing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more! The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from December 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. Since the group's formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 Top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum Albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy will take the stage on September 10. Khalifa, a military kid, spent most of his childhood bouncing around before settling in Pittsburgh. He started releasing mixtapes around 2005, racking up an increasingly high-profile set of features before breaking through with 2011's Rolling Papers.

Alice in Chains with special guest Bush. Known for their 1990s grunge sound and songs such as "Man in the Box," and "Would?" Tickets start at $32.

After being gone for six years, Monster Truck Madness is back! It's the largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest featuring 10 monster truck superstars. Don't miss the triumphant return Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. with an epic display of fireworks to follow. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.