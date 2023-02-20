Hall's Sport Center carries everything boaters need for a summer on the water

Living in Michigan means you're never too far away from a body of water, including the Great Lakes. For anyone looking to get out on the water, Hall's Sports Center in Muskegon is the perfect place to get boating equipment.

Hall's Sports Center has been West Michigan's go-to boat dealer since 1972. They sell boats from the world's best manufacturers, including Bennington, Evinrude, Four Winns, Glastron, Manitou, Mercury, Scarab Wellcraft, and Yamaha.

Todd took a trip to their showroom in Muskegon to see the hundreds of boats on display, and get a closer look at what they have to offer.

In addition to its Muskegon showroom, Hall's Sports Center also has locations in Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.

To learn more and to start shopping, visit hallssportcenter.com.

This segment is sponsored by Halls Sports Center