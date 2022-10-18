Halloween Safety: Use walkie-talkies to keep track of your kids while Trick-or-Treating

Halloween is just a couple of weeks away, and the kids will fill the streets as they head out to trick-or-treat. Parents want to ensure their kids are safe while wandering through the neighborhood, so how can they use technology to help with that?

Caileigh Peterson from Midland Radio shares some Halloween safety tips for parents and kids, and how walkie-talkies are a great piece of technology for parents to stay in contact with their kids, without the worry of them having a cell phone or following them around all night long.

Take a look at the X-TALKER T51X3VP3 WALKIE TALKIE THREE PACK example from Midland Radio, which has a range of up to 28 miles.