Halloween events coming to Round Barn Estate and Tabor Hill on Oct. 29

The kids shouldn't be the only ones having fun for Halloween. Round Barn Estate and Tabor Hill are hosting two special events- one for families with kids, and one for adults 21 and older- to get everyone into the holiday spirit on October 29.

During daylight hours, Round Barn Estate is hosting Hallowine from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a day dedicated to Boo's, Blues, and Spooky Brews, as well as activities the whole family can enjoy. Live entertainment includes Mike Green as well as JR Clark & The Allstar Blues Mob.

Then when the sun goes down, the adults can come out to party at Tabor Hill's Halloween party, Terror at Tabor. Starting at 6 p.m. Terror at Tabor is turning back the clock to the glitz and glamour of the 1920s for an unforgettable Spooky Speakeasy Soirée. The night will feature a DJ, food trucks, and adult beverages throughout the night. The cover charge for this event is $20.