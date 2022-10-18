Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Halloween events coming to Round Barn Estate and Tabor Hill on Oct. 29

Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 11:14:55-04

The kids shouldn't be the only ones having fun for Halloween. Round Barn Estate and Tabor Hill are hosting two special events- one for families with kids, and one for adults 21 and older- to get everyone into the holiday spirit on October 29.

During daylight hours, Round Barn Estate is hosting Hallowine from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a day dedicated to Boo's, Blues, and Spooky Brews, as well as activities the whole family can enjoy. Live entertainment includes Mike Green as well as JR Clark & The Allstar Blues Mob.

Then when the sun goes down, the adults can come out to party at Tabor Hill's Halloween party, Terror at Tabor. Starting at 6 p.m. Terror at Tabor is turning back the clock to the glitz and glamour of the 1920s for an unforgettable Spooky Speakeasy Soirée. The night will feature a DJ, food trucks, and adult beverages throughout the night. The cover charge for this event is $20.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered