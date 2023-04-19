Hallmark Writers share their inspiration behind the film "The Blessing Bracelet"

Over Easter weekend, "The Blessing Bracelet" premiered on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Now, the film with Michigan origins is going to be airing once again for those who missed it the first time.

The film was written by Grand Rapids natives Teresa Thome and Patrick Ziegler, the duo at Fubble Entertainment, and they joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share their inspiration behind the film.

The story follows Dawn Spencer (Amanda Schull) approaches the Easter holiday trying to balance being a single parent while working to get out of the debt left behind by her ex-husband. Feeling overwhelmed, Dawn unearths a bracelet she made years earlier and stored away. She created it using four beads with the intention of using each one as a reminder to count the blessings in her life. As Dawn begins to focus on the good, her faith is renewed, and her life takes a positive turn. Thanks to the support of Dawn’s church community and the encouragement of Ben (Carlo Marks), who recently came into her life, the blessing bracelet helps take her down a path she never could have imagined.

"The Blessing Bracelet" is available to watch on Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries on April 30, including Peacock Streaming and On-Demand via Hallmark's website

Discover more of their work by visiting fubbleentertainment.com