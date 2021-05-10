Hall Financial will refinance your home quickly with no extra fees

Are you thinking about refinancing your home loan? Many have been taking advantage of those low interest rates and have called Hall Financial to tap into their home's equity quickly.

Hall Financial is committed to client service focused on putting clients in the best financial position possible.

Refinancing isn’t just about lowering monthly payments, homeowners can tap into their home's equity. In 2020 the average homeowner gained $20,000 in home equity. A refinance with Hall Financial can help start home improvement projects or pay off lingering debt from this increase in home equity.

Hall Financial makes refinancing easy, the majority of Hall Financial loans close in nine business days or less. Also, 2/3 of their loans do not require an appraisal, so customers can

save up to $750 on appraisal fees.

Plus, in honor of Mother's Day and David Hall's mother, Joan E. Hall, Hall Financial has created a new scholarship fund.

To learn more about the services Hall Financial has to offer, visit davidhallmortgage.com or call (616)-900-9898.