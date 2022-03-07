Hall Financial shares how to better your chances of buying a home

It's no mystery to anyone in the home buying market that it is highly competitive right now. What was the normal process of buying a house has become anything but normal. So what can you do to give you an advantage or to ensure you have a shot at buying a home.

David Hall from Hall Financial shares advice on how people can better their chances at winning the bid for a house.

For people who want to buy a home, getting pre-approved is the first step. The pre-approval process allows lenders to determine how much money you can borrow.

Unfortunately, not all lender’s pre-approvals are valued the same, which is why it's important to be pre-approved by a credible lender.

Hall Financials 5-Star Certified Pre-approval is considered the “golden ticket” by the realtors of their clients. Their credibility and experience give realtors confidence and certainty that buyers have their financial affairs in order.

Competitive realtors can also make a difference in whether or not home buyers will win the bid on their dream home. In today’s market, you need a realtor that will fight for you and win. Not only do you need a realtor who’s aggressive on your behalf, but someone who will think outside of the box to get your deal done.

A big part of a realtor's success is having strong connections with lenders, which is why Hall Financial has created its own exclusive realtor network. This allows them to connect you with top-rated realtors in the area.

Hall Financial can get you pre-approved for a loan or refinance your home the same day you apply and connect you with a top-rated realtor in the area. Not only does getting pre-approved determine your price range, but it also shows the seller you’re serious about buying.

Their staff is even available on weekends, so if you’re out shopping around on Saturday or Sunday, they’re available to answer.

To learn more about the services Hall Financial has to offer, visit callhallfirst.com or call 866-CALL-HALL.

Sponsored by Hall Financial.