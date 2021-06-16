Hall Financial committed to providing the best customer service in the mortgage industry

In today's housing market, it may be easy to get caught up with a log of too good to be true offers when it comes to financing or refinancing a home. That's why it's always good to get referrals and to read reviews, and the place to start with both those qualifications is Hall Financial.

Its mission is to be the most client-focused company in the world. Hall Financial is 100 percent committed to providing the best client service & satisfaction in the mortgage industry, and they have over 4,000 five-star reviews to back it up.

Refinancing isn’t just about lowering monthly payments, homeowners can tap into their home's equity. In 2020 the average homeowner gained $20,000 in home equity. A refinance with Hall Financial can help start home improvement projects or pay off lingering debt from this increase in home equity.

Hall Financial's unique process and advanced technology allow the majority of our loans to close without needing an appraisal, saving the client up to $750. The majority of our loans are closing in 10 business days or less.

To learn more about the services Hall Financial has to offer, visit davidhallmortgage.com or call (616)-900-9898.