"Hairspray" kicks off Broadway Grand Rapids' 2022 season

Broadway Grand Rapids wants to welcome audiences to the '60s as broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Hairspray, comes to the stage at DeVos Performance Hall.

Fox 17 Morning Mix got to talk with Niki Metclaf, starring in the role of Tracy Turnblad, to talk about her experience in the show and what fans have to look forward to.

Metclaf is thrilled to be taking on a role she’s dreamed of playing since she first saw the original Broadway production. As a New York-based actress from Saugerties, New York, and graduate of Montclair State University with a degree in Musical Theatre, some of her favorite credits include The Little Engine that Could Earns Her Whistle (Little Red, ArtsPower National Tour) and Spelling Bee (Olive).

Hairspray follows the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? The musical features the beloved score of hit songs “Welcome to the ’60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat."

Hairspray will be in Grand Rapids from January 11-16.

To purchase tickets, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.

Guests aged 12 and over will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. More information on health and safety requirements can be found here.