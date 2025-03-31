'Hadestown' Brings Mythic Magic to Miller Auditorium

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Prepare for a theatrical descent into the heart of myth and music as the Tony and Grammy Award-winning sensation, "Hadestown," arrives at Miller Auditorium on April 1-2!

The venue will transform into the atmospheric world of Hadestown, where the stories of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone, intertwine. Audiences can expect a mesmerizing blend of folk, blues, and jazz.

We had the opportunity to speak with Cole Abod, the music director for the touring production, who gave us an inside look at the show's powerful score and its enduring appeal. Abod, who has strong ties to Michigan, expressed his excitement about bringing this unique production to his home state.

Watch our interview to learn more and then grab your tickets. Here's the link.

