Habitat for Humanity of Kent County celebrates 40 years

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County is celebrating 40 years of bringing people together to build homes, community and hope - in a world where everyone has a place to live. In that time, the organization has helped 500 families build and buy their own homes.

The need continues to be great, and there is a wonderful opportunity to support Habitat for Humanity and learn more about the mission. The organization is hosting a 40th Anniverary Event on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6:00-7:30 pm at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids. Kenote speaker is Majora Carter, a real estate developer, urban revitalization strategy consultant, MacArthur Fellow and Peabody Award winning broadcaster. She’s responsible for the creation of numerous economic development, technology inclusion ,and green-infrastructure projects. She is also a lecturer at Princeton University’s Keller Center.

Families who've been impacted by Habitat for Humanity of Kent County will also share stories during the event. To learn more or buy tickets, head to the website.