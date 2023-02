Habitat for Humanity is celebrating 40 years of serving families and building homes in Kent County and serving their 500th family this year.

Throughout the year they will be celebrating the families, volunteers, and supporters who helped make their mission a reality. Executive Director, Bev Thiel, shares what they have planned for 2023, and the community impacts these 500 homes have made in the community.

Find out what else is happening with Habitat for Humanity at habitatkent.org.