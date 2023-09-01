Guiding Light's Executive Director Brian Elve shares his journey of addiction recovery

September is National Recovery Month, and the journey of recovering from addiction is different for those affected. Organizations like Guiding Light provide resources and assistance to those who are struggling with substance abuse, leading them to a life of sobriety.

Guiding Light's Executive Director Brian Elve is living proof of the personal transformation that can happen in recovery. The former West Michigan educator sought help from a nearly fatal battle with alcohol, turning to Guiding Light during a “rock bottom” moment in 2012.

“I was a zombie; just barely surviving,” he recalled. “I had the shakes (alcoholic tremors) so bad, I couldn’t even punch in the numbers of the phone [to call for help.]” At the time, Elve was living at a seedy hotel, just a few miles away from the East Grand Rapids neighborhood he once called home.

Elve is now celebrating his 11th year in recovery, describing his experience as rewarding in ways he never could have imagined.

Elve is among the 77 percent of men who've successfully reached one year of sobriety under Guiding Light's programs and services. Guiding Light provides a structured

environment for these people including evidence-based practices, life-coaching, spiritual direction, therapy, support groups, psycho-social education, and exercise to help them “wake up” to a new way of life.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact Guiding Light for their no-cost services and programs.