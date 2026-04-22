GRY Service Club's annual White Elephant Sale returns this weekend

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The Grand Rapids Y Service Club has been holding one of the largest rummage sales in West Michigan for many years, where everything is covered from furniture to housewares, seasonal decor, books, hardware, and more can be found. This year's event returns April 24 and 25 at the former Art Van showroom at 4273 Alpine Ave in Comstock Park.

All event proceeds will benefit YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin and their capital projects, including accessibility options for campers and structures that include the outdoor cooking pavilion and Willem Center education building.

Event times vary depending on the day:



Friday, April 24: 8 to 9:30 A.M. for early bird admission of $10 | free to attend from 9:30 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Saturday, April 25: 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. with free admission

For more information on the event, including a list of acceptable donation items, visit gryserviceclub.org. You can also find them on Facebook.

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