Gruel Mills explains the basics of auto insurance, and how to choose which is right for you

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Car insurance is complicated, we know we need it, but what kind of coverage is best? What makes Michigan different, and how do new laws impact our rights as drivers if there’s a crash?

Tom Worsfold, a partner at Gruel Mills Law Firm, talks about what’s new with auto insurance, no-fault insurance, and how Gruel Mills can help represent someone facing issues with Michigan’s auto insurance laws.

