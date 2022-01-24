GRPS School Choice Expo & Snow Spectacular set for Jan. 27

Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting the annual School Choice Expo and Snow Spectacular to help district families learn more about GRPS school enrollment.

Families can meet principles and staff from all 44 GRPS neighborhood and theme schools. There will also be a free dinner from Tamales Mary, kids' games and activities, as well as giveaways throughout the night.

GRPS offers the region's largest, most comprehensive selection of school choices in all of West Michigan. Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Leadriane Roby, said, “We take pride in preparing our students for the real world and are passionate about ensuring all our families have an opportunity to learn more about what GRPS has to offer.”

The expo will take place on Thursday, January 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the City High Middle School Gymnasium, 1720 Plainfield Avenue, NE, Grand Rapids.

More information about the event can be found at expo.grps.org.