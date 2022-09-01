GRPM presents "A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico"

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will honor those who have passed in a vibrant colorful way in a brand new exhibit showcasing a traditional Mexican holiday, Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

The new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico, explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico’s southern region of Oaxaca.

The exhibit features 26 photographs and offers displays by community partners to capture a typical Oaxacan Day of the Dead celebration. The pictures show villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration, including an ofrenda by Local Professor and Artist, Margaret Vega, honoring her father, Francisco Vega (1922-2021.)

The Latino Community Coalition's Nuestra Herencia will also have an ofrenda honoring the LatinX women whose journeys brought them to Grand Rapids.

Museum members have the first chance to experience A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico first on Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exhibit will open to the public at noon.

The exhibit, along with all GRPM exhibits, is included with General Admission to the Museum.

Learn more about the exhibit and purchase tickets by visiting grpm.org/celebrationofsouls or calling (616) 929-1700.