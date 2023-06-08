GRPL starts up their Summer Reading Program

Michigan summers are a gift, and there are so many fun things happening in West Michigan to keep families busy. Sometimes the best days are spent outside with a good book in hand, so why not win some cool prizes while doing it during the Grand Rapids Public Library's Summer Reading Challenge?

The Summer Reading Challenge encourages people of all ages to not only read new books, it's also a chance to discover new hobbies, interests, and skills through all the resources they have available at all their branches.

Sign up online or in person at any GRPL location to receive a Summer Reading Challenge passport. Readers can earn prizes for meeting reading milestones, and once all 12 activities are completed they can receive a grand prize.

Participation is free and does not require a library card.

The Summer Reading Challenge will take place now through September 4.