GRPL launches kids' book club: Social Justice Begins With ME

The Grand Rapids Public Library has started a new book club just for kids, open to both readers and those just learning how, called Social Justice Begins with ME.

The program is aimed at starting important conversations among children about topics like gender equity, immigration, ageism, poverty, and racial justice.

Each month, the Social Justice Begins with ME book club examines a different social justice topic.

Children ages 4-8 listen to a book read by a volunteer and discuss the month’s social justice topics in small groups.

Children ages 9-11 will read a book in advance and discuss the book as a group.

All participants will enjoy a snack and themed craft activity.

Social Justice Begins with ME will meet at the Main Branch, located at 111 Library Street, on the following dates from 10:30 a.m. to noon:



September 23

October 21

November 18

December 9

Find more information at grpl.org/sjbookclub.