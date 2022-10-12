GRPL and Safe Haven Ministries install GERI Book Nooks to inspire change and conversation with children

A new partnership with Safe Haven Ministries and Grand Rapids Public Library is bringing books to little readers that will inspire conversation and change within our communities.

Grow Engage Read Imagine Initiative works to prevent domestic and sexual violence using books that promote healthy social norms and help protect their readers against violence.

At Grand Rapids Public Library's Main branch, there is a GERI shelve with books surrounding these themes available to check out. These books range from children's books to young adults, to adult books.

The age-appropriate books address themes of gender norms and stereotypes, consent, and empowerment.

Learn more by visiting gerigr.org and safehavenministries.org.