Grilled delights for the Labor Day Weekend with Chef Anne Hicks

Need some inspiration on what to put on the grill for Labor Day weekend? Chef Anne Hicks joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the Altogas patio to share some inspiration for your next holiday cookout.

Hicks showcases how to make Mexican-style hotdogs with a grilled bun, but instead of ketchup, mustard, and mayo as toppings, it’s queso, pico, fresh cilantro, and avocado. She also showcased how to make grilled peach cobbler served in a waffle bowl with vanilla ice cream.

