Great Skate Winterfest returns to Rosa Parks Circle to raise money for Griffins Youth Foundation

One of West Michigan's most beloved festivals returns to Rosa Parks Circle this weekend for the 2023 Great Skate Winterfest.

The event will run for 34 consecutive hours, celebrating winter and raising money for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Winterfest begins at noon on Saturday with ice skating, a heated family activity tent with local museums, and winter sports demonstrations on the ice at the top of each hour.

The Great Skate portion begins after the Griffins’ game at Van Andel Arena on Saturday night, with every Griffins player and coach skating with fans for an hour each around the clock until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free to attend, but Rosa Parks Circle skating fees apply with adult and child skate rentals costing $4 and $2 respectively.

Griffins skating times and full event schedule can be found at griffinshockey.com/greatskate