Great Lakes Tinned Fish: A fancy treat from the waters of Michigan

In many places, tinned fish is a delicacy; sardines packed in all different kinds of oil get a prominent place on a dining table. For some reason, that isn't as much of a thing in America, but a Michigan woman is hoping to change people's minds with Great Lakes Tinned Fish.

Marissa Fellows, owner and founder of Great Lakes Tinned Fish, says this isn't your grandma's tuna fish. Great Lakes Tinned Fish is tinned fish exclusively from the Great Lakes. It's the first product out there tinning smoked lake whitefish (70% of fresh-caught lake whitefish is from the Great Lakes.)

Tinned fish is a rising trend for hosting and dining, great for a holiday charcuterie spread with crackers, potato chips, baguettes, and cheeses.

