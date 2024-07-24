Great Lakes Music Camp brings Grammy Award-winning artists to Michigan, Oct. 3-6

The third annual Great Lakes Music Camp is coming to Camp Blodgett this fall, gathering Grammy Award-winning musicians and local talent for a weekend of playing together.

In addition to engaging with world-class instructors, staff, and musicians, campers will get to connect with their peers of the artistic community. The camp is a chance to connect with nature and a diverse musical community, to grow as an artist, and to embrace a rich musical tradition.

The camp will take place October 3-6 at Camp Blodgett Loeks Retreat Center in West Olive.

To sign up, or learn more about the program, visit greatlakesmusic.org.

