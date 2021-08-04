Watch
Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting Club combines skills of gymnastics and horseback riding

Posted at 10:43 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 10:47:25-04

If gymnastics and dancing on the back of a moving horse sounds like something you'd like to try, join the Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting Club.

Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting Club is both a competitive and recreational vaulting club. Equestrian Vaulting is a sport that resembles gymnastics on horseback.

GLEV offers programs for competitive vaulters, beginners, recreational, and vaulting to improve rider's seat, harmony, and confidence.

Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting meets at Grove Equestrian in Cedar Springs every Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Learn more by visiting glequestrianvaulting.com or contact vaultinginfo@gmail.com.

