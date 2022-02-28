Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery says farewell to Leigh Ann Towne

Videos
Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery says goodbye to Leigh Ann Towne
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 10:50:44-05

Back on December 1, 2014, the Fox 17 Morning Mix had its first show. One of the first guests to make an appearance with Leigh Ann Towne on the new lifestyle show was Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery.

Since Leigh Ann's last day on the Morning Mix is March 1, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and invited the local brewery back on the show to give Leigh Ann a wonderful send-off.

Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery is located at 452 Ada Dr. SE.

Learn more by visiting gravelbottom.com or call (616) 920-7398.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News